This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 10

Aug. 10 has seen many transformative moments in hip-hop and R&B. American singer Aaron Hall was born on this day in 1964. He is best known for his work with the R&B and soul group Guy alongside Teddy Riley and Timmy Gatling. American rapper Michael Bivins was also born on this day in 1968. He is a founding member of the R&B/new jack swing groups New Edition and Bell Biv Devoe. Continue reading to learn about more events that occurred on Aug. 10 in hip-hop and R&B history.