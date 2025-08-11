Belle Isle Wants Your Opinion On Future Improvements

The Michigan DNR and Belle Isle Conservancy are looking for your input when it comes to future improvement projects on Belle Isle.

The DNR has described the initiative on their website, saying, "Building on the 2018 Belle Isle Park Strategic Management Plan, the DNR and the Belle Isle Conservancy are collaborating on a new strategic development plan for the island. This comprehensive initiative aims to review and identify potential park enhancements in a holistic manner. A core part of the process is actively engaging the community to ensure public feedback serves as the backbone for shaping future investments."

After a complete evaluation of Belle Isle, 11 different areas were identified as top priorities. The best part is that you get to choose the order of importance. The DNR is asking you to vote on the 11 projects, so that they can figure out which should be the first to get started. The 11 proposed projects are listed below.

Extend the beach & renovate the bath house

Restore and reactivate the Belle Isle Boathouse for public use

Create a park cafe at the Belle Isle White House

Improve access to canals and create trails

Renovate the Nancy Brown Carillon Peace Tower

Create a bigger, better Kids Row Playground

Restore and activate the Remick Music Band Shell

Rebuild piers and docks for fishing and potential ferry service

Create an interpretive center at the historic sawmill

Clean up and activate the former stable yard

Create community and volunteer space at the historic police headquarters

The DNR is asking you to cast your vote here.