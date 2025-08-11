University of Michigan Star Semaj Morgan Gives Back to Metro Detroit Students

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Semaj Morgan #82 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime to win the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Back-to-school season is in full effect in Metro Detroit.

With Detroit Public Schools' first day back on August 25th, Detroit kids are getting a boost for the school year thanks to the Semaj J. Morgan Foundation's Backpack Giveaway. It is a community-powered event created to give local youth the tools they need to succeed in the upcoming school year.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Semaj Morgan #82 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime to win the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Led by University of Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan, the giveaway is not just about handing out school supplies. It is about inspiring confidence, encouraging dreams, and reminding kids that they have a strong community behind them.

Game On for Giving: Semaj Morgan’s Foundation Hosts Back-to-School Bash

This year's event is happening on Sunday, August 31st, from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Sound Mind Sound Body Community Engagement Center, at 11433 Beaconsfield Street, Detroit, MI 48224.

Semaj J. Morgan Foundation Semaj J. Morgan Foundation Backpack Giveaway 2025

Children of all ages, especially foster care youth and families in need, will receive free backpacks filled with essential school supplies. Semaj J. Morgan Foundation's Backpack Giveaway strives to help ease the financial stress and strain many families face around this time of year.

Families can also expect music, games, sports activities (come on! It's Semaj), and the chance to connect with mentors and community leaders. It is a way to celebrate learning and togetherness. One where kids can leave feeling fully ready for school and be proud of who they are.

The Backpack Giveaway is just one way the Semaj J. Morgan Foundation (SJMF) works to uplift the community. Year-round, SJMF supports foster care children with gifts for birthdays and holidays, hosts sports camps, promotes reading and financial literacy, partners with organizations on health and social justice programs, and even offers legal resources like will preparation and rights education.