Chance the Rapper Announces Tour Dates in Support of Latest Album ‘Star Line’

Chance the Rapper, who had his last tour in 2019, just announced that he will be touring again for his “closest fans.” The Grammy winner will embark on his And We Back Tour, a 15-city tour in support of his brand new album Star Line.

Chance the Rapper And We Back Tour

Chance announced via his Instagram that he will be going on tour for his biggest supporters. The tour will kick off in Houston, Texas, on September 26 and will end in Los Angeles on October 20. Other cities included in the stop are Atlanta, New York, and Chicago.

The Chicago native rapper captioned the post with “How about a quick tour for my closest fans? Sign up for presale on my website, Chance stuff dot com. Album out Friday.” The album he’s referring to is his sophomore album, Star Line, scheduled to drop on August 15. He released the album’s lead single, “Tree”, last month.

Star Line Press Release

Per a statement about the album (via Billboard), Star Line will follow “Chance’s global journey, artistically, spiritually and physically over the past six years. Created with longtime producer DexLvL and shaped by travels to Ghana, Jamaica, and art fairs around the world, Star Line blends hip-hop, soul and experimental sounds with lyrical meditations on identity, resilience and legacy. While Chance has circled the globe in search of new perspectives, the project remains grounded in the worldview that has always defined his art: a deep, unshakable connection to Chicago and to Black culture across the diaspora.”

Tour Schedule

Check out the And We Back Tour dates and venues below.

September 26 : Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

: Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX September 27 : The Filmore, New Orleans, LA

: The Filmore, New Orleans, LA September 29 : Coca-Cola Roxy Theater, Atlanta, GA

: Coca-Cola Roxy Theater, Atlanta, GA October 01: The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA October 02 : The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

: The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY October 04 : MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

: MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA October 06 : Rebel in Toronto, Ontario, CA

: Rebel in Toronto, Ontario, CA October 08 : Echostage, Washington, DC

: Echostage, Washington, DC October 10 : Huntington Bank Pavilion, Chicago, IL

: Huntington Bank Pavilion, Chicago, IL October 12 : Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

: Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO October 14 : Arizona Financial Theater, Phoenix, AZ

: Arizona Financial Theater, Phoenix, AZ October 16 : The Masonic, San Francisco, CA

: The Masonic, San Francisco, CA October 17 : Yaamava Resort and Casino, Highland, CA

: Yaamava Resort and Casino, Highland, CA October 18 : Fontainebleau, Las Vegas, NV

: Fontainebleau, Las Vegas, NV October 20: Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA