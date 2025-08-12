Denzel Washington Keeps Marvel Fans Guessing About ‘Black Panther 3’ Role

Denzel Washington knows how to keep a secret. This is especially true when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The legendary actor recently sat down for an interview and gave a short but intriguing answer about his upcoming role in Black Panther 3, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

When asked by ScreenRant’s Liam Crowley if he and director Ryan Coogler had been talking about his role, Washington simply said, “That’s between me and Ryan.” And that was it. No extra details, no hints, just enough to keep the internet buzzing.

Coogler’s Long-Running Wish

Ryan Coogler has never been shy about wanting to work with Washington. Speaking on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, the director said, as reported by SuperHeroHype, “Denzel is family at this point…I’ve been trying to work with him since day one. I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it.”

Coogler even admitted the role was written just for him, adding that talks about a collaboration have been going on for years. “I’ve been talking to him about this to him for a long time,” he said.

The director also confirmed, when asked about the movie and their discussions, “All of that, bro, all of the above. There’s no fiction out there.”

Marvel’s Tight-Lipped Tradition

In true Marvel fashion, both Washington’s role and the Black Panther 3 plot are being kept under wraps. All we know is that the film will follow Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which introduced Namor and the Talokan civilization.

This marks Washington’s first Marvel role, and while he’s not spilling any secrets, one thing is clear — the team-up between him and Coogler has been a long time coming.

Fan Theories: Who Could Denzel Be?

Until Marvel finally breaks its silence, fans are filling the gap with their own guesses. Here are a few of the most popular (and wildly fun) theories:

A Wakandan Elder or King – Some think Washington could portray a wise leader from Wakanda’s past, guiding the new generation.

– Some think Washington could portray a wise leader from Wakanda’s past, guiding the new generation. A Powerful Villain – Marvel loves to give big actors big bad roles. Could Washington be playing a cunning political rival or intergalactic threat?

– Marvel loves to give big actors big bad roles. Could Washington be playing a cunning political rival or intergalactic threat? Namor’s Ally or Enemy – Since Wakanda Forever set up Talokan’s story, maybe Washington steps in as a key figure in that underwater world.

– Since Wakanda Forever set up Talokan’s story, maybe Washington steps in as a key figure in that underwater world. A Secret Cameo That Blows Fans’ Minds – Because, let’s be honest, Marvel does love a surprise entrance.