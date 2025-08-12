ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Denzel Washington Keeps Marvel Fans Guessing About ‘Black Panther 3’ Role

Denzel Washington knows how to keep a secret. This is especially true when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The legendary actor recently sat down for an interview and…

Kayla Morgan
47th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Denzel Washington - Inside
hoto by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Denzel Washington knows how to keep a secret. This is especially true when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The legendary actor recently sat down for an interview and gave a short but intriguing answer about his upcoming role in Black Panther 3, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

When asked by ScreenRant’s Liam Crowley if he and director Ryan Coogler had been talking about his role, Washington simply said, “That’s between me and Ryan.” And that was it. No extra details, no hints, just enough to keep the internet buzzing.

Coogler’s Long-Running Wish

Ryan Coogler has never been shy about wanting to work with Washington. Speaking on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, the director said, as reported by SuperHeroHype, “Denzel is family at this point…I’ve been trying to work with him since day one. I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it.”

Coogler even admitted the role was written just for him, adding that talks about a collaboration have been going on for years. “I’ve been talking to him about this to him for a long time,” he said.

The director also confirmed, when asked about the movie and their discussions, “All of that, bro, all of the above. There’s no fiction out there.”

Marvel’s Tight-Lipped Tradition

In true Marvel fashion, both Washington’s role and the Black Panther 3 plot are being kept under wraps. All we know is that the film will follow Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which introduced Namor and the Talokan civilization.

This marks Washington’s first Marvel role, and while he’s not spilling any secrets, one thing is clear — the team-up between him and Coogler has been a long time coming.

Fan Theories: Who Could Denzel Be?

Until Marvel finally breaks its silence, fans are filling the gap with their own guesses. Here are a few of the most popular (and wildly fun) theories:

  • A Wakandan Elder or King – Some think Washington could portray a wise leader from Wakanda’s past, guiding the new generation.
  • A Powerful Villain – Marvel loves to give big actors big bad roles. Could Washington be playing a cunning political rival or intergalactic threat?
  • Namor’s Ally or Enemy – Since Wakanda Forever set up Talokan’s story, maybe Washington steps in as a key figure in that underwater world.
  • A Secret Cameo That Blows Fans’ Minds – Because, let’s be honest, Marvel does love a surprise entrance.

For now, all we can do is wait, rewatch the first two Black Panther films, and keep guessing.

Black PantherDenzel WashingtonRyan Coogler
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Director Ryan Coogler attends the European premiere of "Sinners" at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England.
EntertainmentThe Precision of Sound: How Ryan Coogler Uses Music in His MoviesKayla Morgan
Singer Kevin Federline makes an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live on November 2, 2006 in New York City.
EntertainmentKevin Federline Tells His Side in Upcoming MemoirKayla Morgan
Scott Mills, President &amp; CEO, BET Media Group speaks onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentBET Hits Pause on Iconic Award ShowsKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect