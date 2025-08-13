Morning Rollout Supply Squad: Time to Clear the Lists for Jennifer & Kayla

While everyone is focusing on what the students need, what about the teachers' needs?

The Morning Rollout Supply Squad is in action this week, and Lisha B. and Clay are putting the spotlight on two dedicated Metro Detroit educators who could use our help to make their classrooms the best they can be.

Help Jennifer Hammonds Clear Her Wishlist

First up is Jennifer Hammonds, a Pre-K teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community, who is celebrating her 30th year as an educator. With nearly three decades of service, 28 of which were spent in Detroit, Jennifer has dedicated her career to helping young learners, including children with disabilities, thrive in the classroom.

Jennifer Hammonds

This year, she is working with 4-year-olds who are experiencing school for the very first time. Many of her students face challenges in regulating their emotions, so Jennifer is focused on intentionally supporting their mental health.

She hopes to create a "calm corner" filled with tools that will help her students manage their feelings, along with other essential items she uses throughout the year.

To help support Jennifer's efforts this school year, visit her Amazon Wishlist and help us clear it out!

Help Kayla Grzywacz Clear Her Wishlist

Next is Kayla Grzywacz, a 2nd-grade teacher at Crother's Elementary School in Center Line Public Schools.

Kayla Grzywacz

Now in her second year of teaching, Kayla works in a Title I district where most families are low-income and often struggle to provide school supplies for their children. Determined to give her students the tools and environment they need to succeed, Kayla frequently reaches into her own pocket to restock classroom supplies, snacks, and other essentials. Her mission is to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive space where every student feels valued and capable of success.

Kayla Grzywacz Students engage and collaborate to analyze photos from Center Line's past while looking for clues to help tell what life was like in the past. Photos looked at were from the 1950s - 1960s.

Kayla's passion for her students' well-being extends beyond academics. She wants each child to know they are loved and cared for.

To help make her vision a reality, you can support Kayla's efforts this school year, visit her Amazon Wishlist, and help us clear it out!

Let's rally together, Morning Rollout family, and clear these lists! Every donation, big or small, makes a difference in the lives of these students and teachers.