NBA YoungBoy & DJ Khaled Team Up for ‘Deshawn’ Mixtape, Including Kevin Gates Reunion

NBA YoungBoy joins forces with DJ Khaled on a fresh 13-track mixtape titled Deshawn, which was released yesterday. This marks their first music collaboration.

"NEW MIXTAPE ALERT #DESHAWN THIS TUESDAY! @nba_youngboy hosted by DJ KHALED! This a mixtape...but to me it sound like a album! Bless up!" DJ Khaled wrote on social media in the fresh collaboration project announcement posted on Monday.

The project hit streaming platforms just weeks after YoungBoy's Make America Slime Again claimed the number six spot on the Billboard 200 chart. That release pulled 49,000 album units and drew 69 million streams. On Deshawn, Kevin Gates steps in for "Trap Out" — a surprise turn as both Baton Rouge artists patch up past conflicts.

"I just wanna win," YoungBoy said in a video posted on his Instagram, after announcing the new record. "That's why I'm dropping again. I don't wanna do nothing but win."

Tracks featured on Deshawn include: "AI Marley," "Free Vea," "By The Gate," "Trap Out feat. Kevin Gates," "Ms. Culden," "MY' YA," "Pants Down," "Blazers," "Lord Forgive Me," "La Vida Loca," "Hustler," "RAQ Shit," and "This Month Confessions."

Youngboy Never Broke Again stands tall as this decade's most RIAA-certified rapper. His stats speak volumes: 109 certifications and 30 billion global streams. His YouTube presence tops both Drake and Taylor Swift with over 16 billion views. The rap star has 29 solo songs with over 100M views on YouTube.

With 16 albums breaking into the top 10 of the Billboard 200, YoungBoy now sits alongside Jay-Z and Nas. Only Drake (17) and Future (18) rank higher. Deshawn marks his third release in 2025, following Make America Slime Again and the More Leaks compilation album.

What's next for NBA YoungBoy? His Make America Slime Again Tour kicks off September 2 in Dallas. DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3 will join as opening acts on the 27-city run through major spots like LA, Chicago, Miami, Boston, New Orleans, and NYC. The final show will hit the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on November 12.