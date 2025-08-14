Hurricane Wisdom Links Up With Lil Baby on ‘Drugs Callin’ Remix, Drops Star-Packed Music Video

Hurricane Wisdom just released a fresh spin on "Drugs Callin" with Lil Baby. The new music video shows both artists kicking back with Young Thug, G Herbo, and Druski in candid moments.

This updated version builds on the track from the album, Perfect Storm, which dropped in February. The beat stays true to its roots - those haunting piano lines and sharp drums pulled from Future's "Perkys Calling."

As HotNewHipHop notes, "Only those resonant and repetitive piano chord hits provide any sort of melody or color on this instrumental, whereas the drums bite back with much more force. However, it highlights both MCs' performances, who employ hushed and warbled vocal deliveries to speak on their tribulations."

"Drugs Callin' Remix" cuts deep into inner demons. The lyrics hit hard, with lines like: "This s**t deep as the ocean, taking drugs, trying to cope it / Adderall help me focus, ecstasy got me rolling / Can't cuff when these hoes f***ing, new lights in the Rolls truck / I'm putting the most up, I'm popping out all-star."

Behind-the-scenes shots fill the video, catching real moments between the artists. These raw clips match perfectly with the track's straight-up message about life's battles.

Before this collaboration hit, the original "Drugs Callin" track racked up 16 million YouTube views. Now Lil Baby adds his signature flow while keeping the raw spirit of the song.