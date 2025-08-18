Brought to you by 105.1 The BOUNCE & MJR Theatres
Beat the heat and catch the hottest summer blockbusters — on us!
Once a month this summer, we’re turning up the fun with Massive Movie Mondays — your chance to win a four-pack of MJR Theatre passes and escape to the cool comfort of the movies with your crew!
You also get ten (10) FREE certificates for Mrs. T's Pierogies so you can grab a quick meal after the show!
🎟️ Here’s How to Win:
🎧 Listen to 105.1 The BOUNCE for Massive Movie Monday shout-outs
📅 Once a month, we’ll give you the cue to call or text in and win
🎉 Winners score FOUR MJR passes — perfect for a summer movie night out
From action-packed adventures to family favorites, 105.1 The BOUNCE and MJR Theatres have your summer movie hookup.
👉 Stay tuned, stay cool, and don’t miss your shot to win on Massive Movie Monday — only on 105.1 The BOUNCE!
You can also listen for a text to win keyword to be mentioned on air, then register below for the text to win opportunity!
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 6:00am (ET) on 8/18/25 and 8:00pm on 8/18/2025, by calling 1-248-544-1051 when you hear the cue to call OR text the on-air mentioned text keyword to 1-248-544-1051. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected and upon verification, will receive a four-pack of MJR Theatre passes. One random winner will be chosen from all text to win submissions. The Approximate Retail Value (ARV) is $20. Up to NUMBER (3) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WMGC. WMGC's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.