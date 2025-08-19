Blueface Posts New Prison Photos, Shows Physical Changes During Jail Time

Fresh photos from the Los Angeles County Jail dropped on social media this weekend. The shots show rapper Blueface with new ink and a changed look after months behind bars. His four-year term stems from a probation breach.

His Instagram post sparked wild reactions. The rapper mused about missing his fans or maybe just freedom itself. The update lit up his 2.4 million followers' feeds, pulling in comment after comment.

"This is not a 50/50 yard," wrote Jonathan Porter, known professionally as Blueface, in his latest jail yard photo caption. "WHYYYYYYU you was so handsome," one fan wrote in the comments section while a second asked, "Why he mess up that pretty face." More comments rolled in as another fan noted, "One thing I see is he's definitely eating good."

His mother, Karlissa Saffold, also jumped in the comments with words of hope. "It's count down for the celebration of my babies return," she wrote, also stating, "Come get these tickets Blueface Home Coming Celebrity Bash," hinting at big plans for when he walks free.

The clock started ticking for the rapper in January when a judge yanked his probation linked to the violence case from 2021. In August, the court finally sentenced him to four years in state prison. His right-hand man, Wack 100, told the press that Porter had knocked out 440 days, leaving roughly three years to serve, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Bad choices stacked up fast, leading him to his current situation. In Nevada, Porter struck a deal after a nightclub shooting in 2022. He admitted to gun and battery charges, dodging worse trouble. The judge cut him some slack and traded him three years of jail time in exchange for watching his steps. However, he ended up breaching the terms of his probation.

Like many locked-up artists, Porter keeps his social game strong. His posts show him in standard-issue whites, skin marked with fresh art, his face telling the tale of time inside.