J.I.D Announces Epic ‘God Does Like World Tours’ Spanning 70 Dates Across Four Continents

J.I.D. has announced a globe-trotting tour aimed at supporting his newly released album, God Does Like Ugly. The Dreamville Records rapper is embarking on a 70-date global concert series starting October 15 of this year and winding up his final performance on May 23, 2026. The rapper is expected to cover four continents, namely North America, Europe (particularly the UK), Australia, and New Zealand.

J.I.D.'s first North American Concert, dubbed the God Does Like Paradise Tour, will kick off at The Dome in Virginia. Other performances will follow it in 35 spots across the United States, including Canada.

Canadian concerts will kick off on October 22 at Toronto's Rebel before moving to Montreal's MTELUS and Vancouver's PNE Forum on October 24 and November 22, respectively. The North American tour will wrap up on December 15 and 16, 2026, with a two-night performance in Brooklyn, New York.

The rapper will shift his music shows to Europe next spring. His Helsinki tour is scheduled on March 2, followed by other shows in 25 European cities, including Paris, Madrid, Milan, Berlin, and London. The final stop in Europe will take place on April 7, 2026, in Dublin, Ireland.

Both Australia and New Zealand have set up five venues, which will serve as J.I.D.'s final performance of his world tour.

“From the east of Atlanta to the world, can't wait to see you all,” said J.I.D. while sharing the news of his global tour on Instagram.