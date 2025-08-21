St. Sharbel Church Hosts Free Middle Eastern Food Festival August 23-24

ContestsEvents
Middle eastern or arabic dishes and assorted meze, concrete rustic background. Meat kebab, falafel, baba ghanoush, muhammara, hummus, sambusak, rice, tahini, kibbeh, pita. Halal food. Lebanese cuisine

Experience a taste of Lebanon right here in Michigan. St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church is throwing open its doors for a free Middle Eastern food festival this August. The huge 29,000-square-foot Clinton Township location will come alive as a cultural celebration.

Save the dates for Saturday, August 23 (5 p.m. to 11 p.m.) and Sunday, August 24 (noon to 9 p.m.). Found at 43888 Hayes Road, the festival features Ike's Restaurant cooking up delicious food on-site. Visitors can enjoy authentic dishes - from flavorful hummus to hand-rolled grape leaves, creamy baba ghanoush, and fresh-baked Middle Eastern breads.

Move to DJ Franco's music while enjoying amazing Dabke dancers. Kids can have fun in the Kid Zone, while grown-ups 21+ can relax in a special tent offering hookah, craft beers, and selected wines.

Free parking is available at two spots: the church grounds and Michigan-Works building at 43630 Hayes Road. Shuttle buses run between both locations throughout the day.

This event shows how far the growing parish has come since leaving Warren in 2018 when they needed more room. Detroit's Maronite community continues to grow, bringing fresh energy to the area.

Previous events have drawn hundreds of people to the church. For thirty years, this parish has been a home for Middle Eastern immigrants, becoming an important community center in southeastern Michigan.

The building's beautiful architecture takes inspiration from Lebanese church design. It serves both as a place of worship and a lively cultural hub near Detroit.

Need more info? Call the church at 586-630-0002 or check out stsharbelmichigan.com for more details.

Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
