Warren Police to Give Away Free Backpacks, Haircuts at School Supply Event

Warren police will give out backpacks filled with school supplies to students at Fitzgerald High School next August. The event, called "Operation Back 2 School," happens from 2-6 p.m. on August 24, 2025.

Kids in south Warren can receive free haircuts, styling, and basic school supplies. "This is an overlooked expense but an important one for kids," Officer Bryce Moon told Click on Detroit.

To help more kids come, a bus will pick up east side students from Lincoln High School. Previous years showed many couldn't make it because of transportation problems.

Kids can watch police dogs and drones perform. The department's mobile command center will be there, plus bounce houses, face painting areas, and ice cream vendors.

"We want kids to see us as approachable community members, not just figures in uniform... we are building a foundation of trust which is essential for a safe and connected community," Moon said.

The location at 23200 Ryan Road is close to many south Warren families. Moon grew up in a struggling neighborhood himself, which motivates him to help local kids.

Local hairstylists will offer free cuts and styling. They hope to help students feel good about themselves before school starts.

By choosing interactive activities, officers can talk and connect with residents. This fits with modern police strategies that focus on community connections.