Sign Up Today for Your Chance to Win $300 Toward Driver Training!

Contest details: For this multi-station contest, enter between 12:00am on 7/12/25 and 11:59pm on 10/02/25, by completing the online entry form. Beasley Media Group Detroit will randomly select winner(s) on or around 10/3/25 and upon verification, will receive $300 toward driver's training. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $300. Up to Five (5) prize winners total will be selected as described. Courtesy of Femmininio Law . BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.