Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Declares August 26th Women’s Equity Day

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Aug. 26 as Women's Equality Day in Michigan.

The announcement was made to help commemorate the 105th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. Michigan was one of the first states to ratify the amendment.

Whitmer has appointed over 1,200 women to various positions and more than 62 women to judicial roles during her term. Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks emphasized the importance of Women's Equality Day in recognizing past achievements and inspiring future women leaders.

Gov. Whitmer issued a press release about Women's Equity Day, saying, "I, Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaim August 26, 2025, as Women’s Equality Day in Michigan to recognize the national day celebrating the importance of the women’s suffrage movement and the work to secure and expand equal rights today." The full proclamation from Gov. Whitmer's website is below.

WHEREAS, women in the United States have continuously worked to gain full rights and privileges – public and private, legal, and institutional – as citizens of the United States; and,

WHEREAS, women in every state and every cultural and religious group worked to secure women’s right to vote; and,

WHEREAS, Congress has designated August 26, the date the Nineteenth Amendment was certified, as Women’s Equality Day; and,

WHEREAS, recognizing Women’s Equality Day as a day of celebration throughout the country emphasizes the importance of women’s work for democracy; and,