Drake Acquires Rare Tupac Pendant, Sparking Debate on Hip-Hop Legacy and Private Ownership

Drake picked up Tupac's Death Row Records chain from collector Alexander Bitar. It marks his second major buy of the late artist's pieces. The chain sparkles with diamonds, showing the Death Row logo and "All Eyez on YOU 1996" carved inside.

On August 24, Drake showed off the purchase on his Instagram, tagging Bitar in the post. Items of such high historical significance are priceless. While no one knows how much the "Nokia" rapper paid to get the chain, past Death Row chains have sold for $500,000 to $1 million at auctions.

The chain's front shows a stark image — someone in a hood sitting in an electric chair, Death Row's symbol. Tupac wore this exact piece when shooting his All Eyez On Me album cover back in 1996, and it's still considered one of the most exclusive pieces of jewelry associated with the rap legend.

Just two years ago, Drake spent $1.01 million at Sotheby's for Tupac's gold crown ring. That custom piece, which Tupac had on during his final MTV Video Music Awards show in 1996, carries the words "Pac & Dada 1996" — a nod to his fiancée at the time, Kidada Jones.

The news of this second acquisition lit up social media fast. "This is not a purchase. It's a message. This isn't about jewelry or even about being a fan; it's a symbolic power play in the middle of a legal war. By acquiring Tupac's Death Row Records chain, Drake is making a statement that resonates on a historic level," wrote Twitter user @Man_WU.

The purchase split fans into different camps online. While some celebrated the Canadian rapper's investment in preserving hip-hop history, others criticized him bluntly, arguing Tupac would never have approved the sale.

"He gotta keep buying culture cause he doesn't have none. Why doesn't he buy culture pieces from Canadians or better yet the British, since the British are the best Lyricist of them all? Goofy!" an X user remarked.

Meanwhile, another commented, "N***as bout to be on here crying about Drake having another Tupac chain but whole time that n***a Kendrick who think he Tupac reincarnated sat around and let it happen, I don't wanna hear sh*t," shading Lamar, who mentioned the Tupac ring in one of the diss tracks against Drake in the 2024 hit "Europhia."

This buy comes as Drake fights Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." A judge just declared that Drake's team can check Lamar's UMG deal, but the details remain private for now.

Drake also caught some heat earlier this year for using AI to copy Tupac's voice in "Taylor Made Freestyle." Howard King, the Shakur estate's lawyer, sent a warning: "The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac's voice and personality."

"Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac's publicity and the estate's legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use," the litigator wrote, as reported by Sportskeeda.