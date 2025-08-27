Little Detroit Garden Teaches Kids the Power of Growing Together

As a young girl growing up in the Metro Washington, D.C. area, my grandmother always taught me the value of getting my hands dirty and supporting the community. Once a week, my grandmother and I would visit her garden, which she tended to, to give away 90% of the produce to the greater community.

Learning how to grow and cultivate food from seeds to fruit or vegetables was a learning experience I will never forget, especially after seeing my neighbors' faces when we delivered the produce to them. So, when I stumbled on this Detroit initiative, I knew I wanted to share it with my community.

LITTLE DETROIT COMMUNITY GARDEN

After nearly a month of weather and scheduling delays, Loretta Powell's children's garden tour at Little Detroit Community Garden finally took root, bringing together six eager neighborhood elementary students for a day full of learning, connection, and renewal. Nestled on Detroit's East Side, this grassroots educational garden stands as a flourishing beacon of local pride and community engagement.

Central to the tour was the Butterfly Shape Rain garden, the very plant that sparked her vision, made possible by a grant from the Eastside Community Network. Powell shared how this first planting became the seed for a deeper neighborhood connection.

This occasion also marked the garden's transition to being handicap accessible, a small improvement in infrastructure that opened the space to more members of the community.

Enhancing the impact of the day for the kids, Darlene House, a member of NIRMV, read Big Daddy's Greasy Green Collards, a children's book celebrating how growing food nurtures both relationships and soil. To cap off the tour, Powell handed each child a packet of seeds to plant themselves. The children were invited to return, check on their seedlings, and witness firsthand how seeds of community and young curiosity grow together.