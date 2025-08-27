ContestsEvents
Little Detroit Garden Teaches Kids the Power of Growing Together

Nestled on Detroit’s East Side, the Little Detroit Community Garden stands as a flourishing beacon of local pride and community engagement.

As a young girl growing up in the Metro Washington, D.C. area, my grandmother always taught me the value of getting my hands dirty and supporting the community. Once a week, my grandmother and I would visit her garden, which she tended to, to give away 90% of the produce to the greater community.

Learning how to grow and cultivate food from seeds to fruit or vegetables was a learning experience I will never forget, especially after seeing my neighbors' faces when we delivered the produce to them. So, when I stumbled on this Detroit initiative, I knew I wanted to share it with my community.

LITTLE DETROIT COMMUNITY GARDEN

After nearly a month of weather and scheduling delays, Loretta Powell's children's garden tour at Little Detroit Community Garden finally took root, bringing together six eager neighborhood elementary students for a day full of learning, connection, and renewal. Nestled on Detroit's East Side, this grassroots educational garden stands as a flourishing beacon of local pride and community engagement.

Central to the tour was the Butterfly Shape Rain garden, the very plant that sparked her vision, made possible by a grant from the Eastside Community Network. Powell shared how this first planting became the seed for a deeper neighborhood connection.

This occasion also marked the garden's transition to being handicap accessible, a small improvement in infrastructure that opened the space to more members of the community.

LITTLE DETROIT COMMUNITY GARDEN

Enhancing the impact of the day for the kids, Darlene House, a member of NIRMV, read Big Daddy's Greasy Green Collards, a children's book celebrating how growing food nurtures both relationships and soil. To cap off the tour, Powell handed each child a packet of seeds to plant themselves. The children were invited to return, check on their seedlings, and witness firsthand how seeds of community and young curiosity grow together.

If you would like to follow and support Loretta Powell's Little Detroit Community Garden, you can join the Facebook group for more details.

