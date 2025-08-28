Bommarito Bakery Hits 100-Year Milestone in Metro Detroit, Looks to Expand

A century after its 1925 start, Bommarito Bakery earned a historic marker at its St. Clair Shores spot. The shop moved to Greater Mack Avenue in 1961, where it still stands as a local staple.

Owner Eric Adams squashed talk of shutting down. "Our goal is to have my son and my daughter-in-law and the next generation continue the business. There's a lot of rumors that we're closing. Not going to happen," Adams said, according to WXYZ.

It all started when Jim Bommarito brought his baking skills to Detroit. Adams noted, "Jim Bommarito is the original one who came to Detroit and did the first cannoli - 1925; nobody else had them before that."

Today, Jim's granddaughter Christine Corrado works with her sisters Rose, Grace, and Fran to keep the old recipes alive. They've stayed strong despite pressure from retail giants.

"These days, you'll find baked goods everywhere - Meijer, Kroger, Walmart. But we stand firm, and I'm just so thankful for the people who stick with us because we put our hearts into serving them," Corrado said.

The shop's charm draws customers back year after year. Susan Gerth first walked through the doors in 1962. Craig Miserlian, a 40-year patron, now shares the tradition with his son Alex.

When the St. Clair Shores Historical Commission placed the marker, it meant more than just metal and words. "I can't even express the joy I feel and my sisters feel and my brother-in-law, and all of us feel that, 100 years, oh my gosh," Corrado shared.