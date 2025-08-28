Chippewa High School Named Best School in Wayne County by U.S. News Rankings

In a striking achievement, Chippewa High School clinched the top position in Wayne County while earning national recognition in the 2025-2026 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings.

The study assessed state test results, graduation numbers, and college preparation metrics across 18,000 public high schools. This puts the small Doylestown, Ohio school at the peak of local academic achievement.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work and shared commitment of our students, educators and families," Superintendent Tim Adams said in a statement.

Principal Jud Hartman stressed the value of student connections. "This honor is a direct result of the strong relationships and high expectations we hold for every student," Hartman said. "We are proud to be a school where students feel seen, supported and inspired to succeed."

The school shines through its mix of advanced studies, job training, and hands-on science work. Students gain practical skills through specialized tech classes that prepare them for work after school.

Fresh upgrades to buildings and new study tracks keep pushing standards higher. Each student gets help to find their own way to success.

"Achievements like this are the result of intentional effort and strong collaboration," Adams said. "I'm incredibly proud and grateful to our staff, students, families and the entire Chippewa community — each one has played a vital role in making this success possible."