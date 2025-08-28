Detroit Book Drive Looks To Get 1.5 Million Books To Local Kids

Starting September 3, 2025, WXYZ-TV teams up with TV20 Detroit and the Scripps Howard Fund for their annual book drive. The fund will match gifts up to $200,000 to put books in metro Detroit kids' hands.

"This campaign, year after year, continues to put thousands of new, age-appropriate books into the hands of kids throughout metro Detroit," said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager.

The push targets young students from kindergarten to third grade in underserved areas. Kids pick out 10 books to build their own reading stash at home. Working with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Scholastic, staff members pass out books at school events and quick-stop drive-thrus.

Recent stats paint a stark picture. The 2024 National Assessment shows only 31% of fourth-grade students read at grade level or better. This gap points to an urgent need for more books in homes across the nation.

"This has become like a point of pride for our school. Our children look forward to getting the books," said Pepper Elementary School Principal Emanuel Haley. "This program allows the children to kind of accumulate books that they would not normally get."

The impact keeps growing. Last year's drive put 20,000 books into Detroit kids' hands. Since its start, this nationwide push has given out 1.5 million books to young readers.

Donors can pick their giving level. Two books cost $12, while $30 buys five. For those wanting to make a bigger splash, $60 gets 10 books, $120 provides 20, and $600 brings 100 books to local students.