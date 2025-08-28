Oakland County Women Having Babies Later as Birth Numbers Fall

Birth stats in Oakland County, Michigan show a striking shift. Women aged 30-34 now account for 40.5% of new babies - the biggest rise among all groups, according to state health data. Since 2001, total births in the county have shrunk by 23%.

More Oakland County women wait to start families. Those aged 35-39 now make up 22.3% of new moms, far higher than Michigan's 15.5% state figure.

Younger age groups tell a different story. Teen births plunged from 5% to just 1.3%. The share of births to women 20-24 years old dropped sharply too, falling 6.4 points.

Kurt Metzger, who studied the data for the Oakland County Times, sees clear causes. "Women are attending and graduating from college at higher rates than men, and their workforce participation has grown substantially since the 1970s," Metzger said.

Studies back this up. Pew data shows women with degrees tend to wait longer before having kids. This matches broader changes, as young adults spend more time on education and work before starting families.

The whole state shows this pattern, but not as strongly. Michigan's total births dropped 27% in two decades. Women 30-34 make up 32.5% of state births, with those 35-39 at 15.5%.

Better birth control and sex ed have cut unplanned births, most notably for teens. Across Michigan, teen births fell from 10.1% to 3.3% of the total.