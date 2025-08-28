Pro Boxing Makes Comeback at Detroit’s Fox Theatre After 25-Year Break

The Fox Theatre in Detroit will host its first boxing match since 2000 when USBA Heavyweight Champ Brandon Moore faces off against DeAndre Savage on September 19.

Moore brings an 18-1 record with 10 knockouts to the ring. His opponent, Flint native Savage, stands unbeaten at 10-0, with all wins by knockout. The co-main event matches Chicago's Olivia Curry (7-2, 2 KOs) against Australian Kaye Scott (4-1) for the nified WBA/WBC Middleweight World Championship.

"Detroit has been a meeting point, an intersection of music and sports and culture for a long time," said promoter Dmitriy Salita. "The fight being held at the Fox Theatre really elevates the event to the next level."

The venue last saw boxing action when Acelino Freitas battled Lemuel Nelson in June 2000. After Mike Tyson's clash with Andrew Golota at The Palace that October, big-time boxing vanished from Detroit for years.

The unbeaten Savage strikes a confident tone. "I know Brandon from the Olympic trials, and I respect what he's done, but I've been in camps with top 10 and top 15 heavyweights . . . I'm coming in at about 280 pounds — that's real horsepower — and I plan on using every bit of it to get the job done," he stated.

Detroit's boxing scene has sparked back to life. Three Claressa Shields fights at Little Caesars Arena over three years set the stage. Now, Salita Promotions aims to bring major fights to the city monthly.

"The momentum is there, and the fans have obviously shown support and interest in the sport of boxing," Salita said. "It's a great sports city and this is the time to bring back championship boxing."

Howard Handler, president of 313 Presents, said: "This legendary venue has been home to some of Detroit's most unforgettable performances, and now it will showcase the grit, drama, and excitement of championship boxing."