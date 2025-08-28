This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 28

People cherish Aug. 28 because it has witnessed many special moments in hip-hop and R&B history. American hip-hop artist Caskey celebrates his birthday on this day. He has released several mixtapes, such as Black Sheep 2 and No Complaints.

Johnny "J" was also born on this date. He was the music producer and rapper who collaborated with the late Tupac Shakur on his All Eyez on Me album. However, Johnny J died while in a Los Angeles jail, where he was incarcerated for a DUI. Aug. 28 has also seen the release of many tracks, including "Expensive" by Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are a couple of memorable albums that have been dropped on Aug. 28:

2015: The Weeknd, a Canadian R&B musician, put out his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness. It was his first album to reach the top of the charts in the U.S., where it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and reached No. 1 in Australia, Sweden, and the U.K.

Cultural Milestones

Check out these cultural milestones that happened on Aug. 28:

2003: The MTV Video Music Awards took place in New York City at Radio City Music Hall. Hosted by Chris Rock, this event saw the recognition of multiple hip-hop and R&B artists, including Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, 50 Cent, Eminem, and Beyoncé.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are events from Aug. 28 that changed the hip-hop and R&B industry:

1955: 14-year-old Emmett Till was murdered in Mississippi. Till wasn't a hip-hop or R&B singer, but his death has undoubtedly impacted these music genres. For instance, Rick Ross' "Tears of Joy" track includes the line "I gotta represent for Emmett Till (Emmett Till)." Kendrick Lamar also raps about "Four fifteens I got beat like Emmett Till" in his song "Misunderstood."

