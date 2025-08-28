U-M Ann Arbor Leads Michigan Schools in Forbes’ 2026 College Rankings During Education Budget Cuts

Among the nation's top schools, U-M Ann Arbor shot up to No. 21 in Forbes' 2026 America's Top Colleges list. The school jumped eight spots, outpacing 14 other Michigan institutions.

Forbes built its rankings on key measures of student success. They checked how much value students got from their education, their debt loads, and career outcomes. Schools got extra credit for helping students from lower-income backgrounds finish their degrees.

At U-M Ann Arbor, students pick up $22,005 in grants. Their investment pays off, as graduates carry just $9,814 in loans and earn a mid-career salary of $142,100 within two decades.

Other state schools trailed behind. Michigan State took the No. 79 spot. Small but mighty Kalamazoo College secured No. 153, while Flint's Kettering University grabbed No. 218.

At the national level, MIT clinched first place. Right behind it stood Columbia, Princeton, and Stanford.

These rankings come during tough times for colleges. Federal research money has stopped growing. New taxes bite into school savings. The current administration keeps trimming student aid programs.

Michigan Tech and Calvin University stuck close together at No. 250 and 251. Wayne State and Hope College weren't far behind, landing at 264 and 265.

Detroit Mercy claimed spot 282. U-M Dearborn followed at 291. Oakland University made its mark at 384.