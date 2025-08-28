Vietnam Veteran Gets 500 Birthday Cards as Lincoln Park Names Special Day in His Honor

When Robert Carson turned 80 this August, the Vietnam vet didn't expect much fuss. But his Lincoln Park, Michigan mailbox burst with cards - over 500 of them. The city marked August 25, 2025 as his day.

"Oh man, we got a ton of them," Carson said, according to WXYZ. His former spouse and current caregiver, Paulette DeBaldo-Carson, started it all with a simple Facebook post.

The response stunned DeBaldo-Carson. "I expected 80 cards. That's what I expected," she said. Messages poured in from Michigan to Florida, sent by military families and well-wishers.

At the celebration, Mayor Maureen Tobin presented an official city proclamation. "Honoring him and his service and what he's done for this country means a lot to me, and I'm just very happy to come out and do this for him," Tobin said.

The draft notice pulled Carson into service at 19. His return coincided with Detroit's unrest, which kept his dad from meeting him at the airport. Yet fate stepped in.

A taxi driver made that day special. Carson still thinks about the driver's words: "You've already paid your dues, man." The driver wouldn't take a cent.

This birthday brought more than cards. Rose Walsh of Downriver for Veterans showed up to share news about unclaimed benefits. "Veterans don't seem to understand that if you have boots on the ground, which means you were in a war zone, there's benefits out there for you," Walsh said.

Police cruisers rolled past with lights blazing. Officers stopped to give the veteran gifts and cards, adding to the day's excitement.