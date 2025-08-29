Hype Williams and Swizz Beatz Revive Belly Vibes in Fear of God Campaign

Hype Williams and producer Swizz Beatz have come together to create Fear of God Essentials' Fall 2025 campaign. The creation of this short film was inspired by Director Hype Williams' 1998 film, known as Belly. The film, which was released on August 26, features Swizz Beatz with Ruff Ryders' “Down Bottom” as its soundtrack.

Fear of God pays homage to the cult classic Belly by simply recreating the living room scene where DMX and Nas' characters are relaxing after a heist. The recreated short movie brings out the imagery almost similar to Belly's with Gummo on the television, juxtaposed against the high-end artwork hanging on the walls. The living room features blindingly bright walls with a blue-lit Kisha upstairs, creating a somber mood.

The short film is a result of the collaboration between Hype Williams and Jerry Lorenzo. The latter approached director Williams through Instagram despite the two never having met before. Their union showcases the influence of social media platforms on artists when it comes to connections.

“It was just like a shot in the dark, man,” said Jerry Lorrenzo to Complex. “I just shot him a DM. And Hype was like, ‘Man, I'm never really on social, but I randomly checked it'— and he got right back to me.”