Michigan Lottery: $5 Detroit Lions instant tickets
Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to the Morning Rollout, September 15-19, for your…
Listen to the Morning Rollout, September 15-19, for your chance to call in and win.
This month's feature is $5 Detroit Lions instant tickets
You could win 10 - $5 “Detroit Lions” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly and over $25 million in total prizes. Introducing the newest winning lineup from the Michigan Lottery – a Detroit Lions instant ticket, fast cash, pull tab and online game, choose your favorite way to play and make every day “game day” with Michigan Lottery’s Detroit Lions games.
