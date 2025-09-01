ContestsEvents
Michigan Lottery: $5 Detroit Lions instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to the Morning Rollout, September 15-19, for your…

Lions instant win

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to the Morning Rollout, September 15-19, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 Detroit Lions instant tickets

You could win 10 - $5 “Detroit Lions” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly and over $25 million in total prizes. Introducing the newest winning lineup from the Michigan Lottery – a Detroit Lions instant ticket, fast cash, pull tab and online game, choose your favorite way to play and make every day “game day” with Michigan Lottery’s Detroit Lions games.

Visit www.michiganlottery.com for details

