Nicki Minaj: How The Queen of Rap Dominated The Billboard Hot 100

Nicki Minaj embodies versatility. Her success as a solo artist and a collaborator showcases her ability to adapt to different musical styles and partnerships. Both a groundbreaking artist and a commercial phenomenon, Minaj represents a transformative force in the music industry. Her multifaceted career encompasses chart-topping singles, Platinum-certified albums, record-breaking streaming numbers, and sold-out world tours. But Minaj is so much more than a musical artist; she is a comprehensive entertainment brand and social icon. After climbing her way to the top of the charts in 2010, Minaj has found a way to stay there.

In the fast-paced digital era, maintaining commercial relevance is no easy feat. Minaj's industry evolution is a testament to her skills as an artist and entrepreneur. She's often regarded as the Queen of Rap, and for good reason. She was the first woman to reach 100 Billboard Hot 100 entries and is one of only 21 artists to achieve this milestone. With 149 Billboard Hot 100 songs to date, she has redefined the possibilities for female artists in hip-hop. Let's take a closer look at how Minaj has masterfully transformed traditional chart performance into streaming dominance and touring revenue.

Nicki Minaj's Hot 100 Hits

Minaj's groundbreaking success as a female rapper on the Billboard charts has secured her a place in the history books. In total, the Queen of Rap has released 136 singles, including 84 as a featured artist. Her first solo single, “Your Love,” was her first entry as a solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 51. “Your Love” peaked at No. 14 and landed in the top spot on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. Minaj was the first female to accomplish this feat since 2002.

Nicki Minaj was also the first female artist to simultaneously have four songs in the top 10 of Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Airplay chart. “Truffle Butter” and “Only,” which both featured Lil Wayne and Drake, landed at the top of the chart. Minaj's collaboration with Beyoncé, “Feeling Myself,” and her feature on Rae Sremmurd's “Throw Sum Mo” also landed in the top 10.

In 2010, Minaj became the first woman to appear on MTV's Hottest MCs in the Game list. She landed in the No. 6 spot, and she hadn't even released an album yet. She is the only female rapper to ever rank on the list. By October 2010, Minaj was the first artist, female or otherwise, to have seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. She was featured on the following tracks:

These are just a few of Nicki Minaj's Billboard records. In 2011, “Super Bass” became Minaj's first solo top 10 hit. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and cemented Minaj's status as a superstar. Three years later, Minaj scored a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single “Anaconda.”

Nicki Minaj's Hot 100 hits also included the 2012 single “Starships,” which reached No. 5 on the Hot 100, and the 2014 collaboration with Jessie J and Ariana Grande, “Bang Bang,” which peaked at No. 3. At one point, Minaj spent a phenomenal 207 consecutive weeks on the Hot 100. Only three other artists (Drake, Lil Wayne, and Rihanna) have topped this achievement.

Breaking Billboard 100 Barriers

In 2018, Tyga released the song “Dip” as the third single from his seventh studio album, Legendary. He also released an alternative version of the song featuring Nicki Minaj, which debuted at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100. A groundbreaking achievement for Minaj, it was her 100th entry on the Hot 100 and made her one of only four artists (and the first woman) to achieve this feat at the time. The other artists in this elite group included Drake, Lil Wayne, and Elvis Presley.

Since the Billboard Hot 100 debuted in 1958, only 21 artists have broken the 100-entry barrier. Drake leads the pack with 359 entries, followed by Taylor Swift at 264. As of mid-2025, Nicki Minaj's chart achievements include 149 entries in the Hot 100. She remains the only female rapper in this small, prestigious club.

Despite her success, it wasn't until the 2020s that Minaj found herself in the top spot as a solo artist. In 2022, Minaj finally landed on top with the single “Super Freaky Girl” from her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. The song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It was Minaj's first No. 1 as a solo artist and the third No. 1 of her career. “Super Freaky Girl” was also the biggest debut on a major streaming service for a solo female rap song.

More than a decade after scoring her first big hits, Minaj has evolved with the music industry and continues to put out chart-toppers. Proving her longevity, in 2024, Minaj surpassed JAY-Z to become the sixth-longest-charting rapper of all time, with 1,945 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200.

In June 2025, Lil Wayne dropped a remix of his track “Banned from NO,” which featured a guest verse by Minaj. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Rap Digital Song Sales chart. It was Minaj's 24th time topping this chart and enough for her to surpass Drake as the artist with the most No. 1 hits on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart. In addition, Nicki Minaj's Billboard success includes being ranked the best female rap artist of all time in 2025.

Nicki Minaj's Billboard Records and Lasting Legacy