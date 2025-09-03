Earl Sweatshirt Live at The Majestic – 105.1 The BOUNCE has your Chance to Be There!

Get ready for an unforgettable night when Earl Sweatshirt brings his signature style and razor-sharp lyricism to the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, December 10, 2025. Known for pushing boundaries and crafting music that resonates with raw honesty, Earl’s live shows are more than just concerts—they’re immersive experiences. And now, you could win your way in.

Sharing the stage with Earl are some of the most exciting artists shaping today’s sound. Liv.e brings her soulful, genre-bending vibe, while Detroit’s own Zelooperz delivers his high-energy presence and unmatched creativity. Rounding out the lineup is Cletus Strap, an emerging artist making serious waves. Together, this lineup promises a night full of energy, artistry, and moments you won’t forget.

Imagine standing inside the Majestic, surrounded by fans who know every word, the bass vibrating through the floor as Earl delivers track after track. The lights, the atmosphere, the energy—it’s the kind of night that captures the magic of live music in Detroit. Winning tickets means you won’t just hear the music, you’ll feel it.

Why you’ll want to be there:

Earl Sweatshirt live at one of Detroit’s most iconic venues

A stacked lineup featuring Liv.e, Zelooperz, and Cletus Strap

A chance to experience an unforgettable night of music, energy, and creativity

105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind event. Whether you’ve been following Earl from the start or you’re just diving into his music, this is the perfect opportunity to see a true artist in his element—live on stage.

