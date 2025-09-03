Playboi Carti Brings the Antagonist Tour to Detroit – Win Your Way In FREE!

Detroit, get ready—Playboi Carti is bringing his Antagonist Tour to Little Caesars Arena on Friday, October 31, 2025, and this is your chance to be in the building. Known for his magnetic stage presence, cutting-edge sound, and one of the most loyal fan bases in hip hop, Playboi Carti’s shows are more than concerts—they’re electrifying cultural moments.

But he won’t be coming alone. Joining him on stage are some of the hottest names shaping today’s scene: Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, and Apollo Red. Together, they’ll deliver a night packed with energy, style, and nonstop performances that fans won’t forget.

Now picture it: You and a guest, surrounded by thousands of fans, the bass shaking the arena as Carti steps onto the stage. The lights drop, the crowd erupts, and from the very first track, you’re part of something unforgettable. Winning tickets means being there for every moment—from the anthems you know by heart to the surprises he always brings to his live shows.

Here’s what makes this show a must-see:

Playboi Carti live on the Antagonist Tour at Little Caesars Arena

on the Antagonist Tour at Little Caesars Arena A powerful lineup featuring Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, and Apollo Red

An unforgettable Halloween night filled with music, energy, and memories

105.1 The BOUNCE wants to put you in the middle of it all with free tickets. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of hip hop’s most exciting performers live in Detroit.

Register To Win Below.