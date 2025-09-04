Ann Arbor Kicks off City-Run Clean Energy Network To Speed up Climate Goals

Michigan's Ann Arbor has launched a fresh power system to build local solar microgrids and tap into earth's heat. This bold step aims to push the city toward its green power targets faster than expected.

"They're creating a whole new model of energy delivery for a city," said Mike Shriberg, professor at University of Michigan's School for Environment and Sustainability, according to Fast Company.

Working next to DTE Energy, this new system will add sun-catching panels and gear to buildings. The best part? Property owners won't pay a dime for the installations.

This city of 122,000 wants zero carbon output by 2030. Their swift timeline stands in stark contrast to DTE Energy's slower march toward clean power by 2050.

Missy Stults, who runs sustainability efforts in Ann Arbor, tells how they first pitched the idea to DTE. "When we came up with a concept, we reached out to the utility and said, 'Would you be interested in doing that?' And the answer was no. And our response was, okay, well, then we will."

The switch brings clear wins for the community. Stults points out: "The most vulnerable part of our energy system is the distribution network—poles and wires . . . Instead of relying on generating our energy in a faraway place that has to move across vulnerable distribution networks, why not focus on generating it in our own community?"

Last fall, eight in ten voters backed this new power plan. With its chief just starting last week, the group now seeks money to start building.

People can now sign up to wait their turn. Panel setup starts in 2026. Those who want solar now may be able to buy approved gear and sell it back next year.

Got panels already? You'll soon sell power straight to the city. They'll help add batteries or more panels if you want.

Right now, municipal buildings use mostly clean power at 70%, while the whole city sits at 30%. They'll buy special credits to hit their 2030 mark.