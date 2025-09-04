Ann Arbor Puts New Drone Rules in Place To Protect Residents’ Privacy

Ann Arbor officials passed strict drone controls on August 7. The rules set clear limits on city workers' drone use and data handling from aerial operations.

"Because of my concerns around making sure that we were protecting the civil liberties of our citizens while we were also using this important technology, I spearheaded a budget amendment last cycle requiring council approval of a policy prior to expending any city money this cycle on drone technology," said City Councilman Travis Radina according to DroneLife.

Under the new rules, drones must stay away from private spaces like houses and yards. Operators may need to switch off cameras when moving between work sites. These steps shield residents from unwanted surveillance.

Working with input from the American Civil Liberties Union, the city crafted rules blocking surveillance of activities that state and federal laws protect.

Without clear proof of wrongdoing, drones can't be used to scan for crimes. Law enforcement must secure proper warrants for drone use in serious criminal cases.

Breaking these rules means swift consequences. Workers risk losing both flying rights and jobs. Michigan's public record laws apply to all captured footage.

Cities nationwide struggle with similar issues. In California, judges now review police drone videos individually before release. They've struck down blanket bans on sharing such recordings.

Last month brought fresh concerns when five senators questioned Homeland Security's release of Los Angeles protest footage. They argued this violated internal rules and put protesters at risk through face-matching tech.

"We're wanting to make sure that as we're looking for a missing person, we're not also capturing and then saving footage of folks who would be unsuspecting of that," Radina said.