Detroit Book Campaign Reaches 1.5 Million Books Given Out, Kicks off New Drive

A major book drive kicked off in Detroit as the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign passed 1.5 million books distributed. WXYZ-TV partnered with the Scripps Howard Fund to bring reading materials to students in high-need areas.

The Scripps Howard Fund matched donations up to $200,000 during the September 3 drive. Metro Detroit kids received over 20,000 fresh books through last year's efforts.

"This campaign, year after year, continues to put thousands of new, age-appropriate books into the hands of kids throughout metro Detroit," said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager.

Michigan faces steep challenges - a staggering 60% of third-grade students struggle with grade-level reading. Studies by Bookspring paint a stark picture: low-income homes often share just one book between three kids, while middle-income children each have access to 13 books.

Students at Crothers Elementary in Center Line get their pick of five books at the yearly Scholastic Fair. Principal Jill Hamilton spoke to WXYZ about the impact: "Having a choice about what books they're going to take home, why does that matter? Because it will spark their interest. You know, if you're interested in something, you're more apt to read it and do it and practice your skills."

Recent data paints a troubling picture nationwide. The 2024 National Assessment shows just 31% of fourth graders read at or above their grade level. The campaign targets young readers from kindergarten through third grade at Title One schools.

Pepper Elementary School Principal Emanuel Haley sees the impact firsthand. "This has become like a point of pride for our school. Our children look forward to getting the books," he said. "This program allows the children to kind of accumulate books that they would not normally get."

Through partnerships with United Way and Scholastic, books reach students via special events and drive-thru distributions.