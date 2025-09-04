Detroit’s First Gluten-Free Sushi Restaurant Opens September 6

A fresh sushi restaurant hits Detroit Shipping Co. food hall this month. The grand opening day is set for September 6, 2025, at 474 Peterboro Street. James Beard semifinalist Genevieve Vang brings this new spot to life.

The kitchen swaps traditional ingredients for gluten-free options. Tamari takes the place of soy sauce, while special batter creates crispy tempura. Detroit native Jasmine White steps in as head chef.

"This is a dream I've been chasing for years," said White according to Click on Detroit. "To bring my style of sushi to my hometown in a way that's fun, approachable, and truly reflects Detroit — it feels like everything has come full circle."

White's skills run deep. She cut her teeth at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas. Before Maru Sushi Detroit shut its doors in 2024, she ran that kitchen. Her past work includes stints at Wolfgang Puck and Benihana.

Bangkok 96 owner Vang picked White for good reason. "I see Jasmine fight, her passion, her love for sushi," said Vang in a news release per Detroit Free Press. "All my life in kitchens, people underestimate me because I am a woman. I see myself in her, and I believe she deserves this chance to show Detroit what she can do."

The menu mixes old with new. Take the Big Three Roll - it packs fried lobster and shrimp tempura with torch-kissed scallops. Fresh avocado, pickled daikon, and green scallions finish it off. The spicy Whatuproll! brings heat with Fresno chilies, plus fried crab and fresh veggies.

Bite-sized Sushi Bombs come five to an order. The Sushi Stack & Snack towers three levels high with diced fish and special chips. Plant-based eaters will find plenty of choices. Rice balls in red and green catch the eye, while sweet treats include purple ube and green tea ice cream mochi.