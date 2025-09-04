Detroit’s New Pizzeria Toss & Sauce Brings Italian Flavor to Avenue of Fashion

A new pizza restaurant opened its doors Tuesday at 18673 Livernois in Detroit. After mastering catering and pop-up events, Detroit native Ashley Patton turned her skills into a brick-and-mortar dream on the Avenue of Fashion.

"Detroit plays such a huge part of who I am, you know, the Detroit hustle, my ambition, all of that wrapped up in me," Patton said according to The Detroit News.

Each pizza tells a story through Detroit-inspired names and family tributes. Bite into the "What Up Dough" - a mix of barbecue sauce, chicken, spicy jalapenos, red onions and crispy bacon. Or try the Shiggy Town, a sweet-and-spicy twist named for Patton's niece, featuring pineapple, jalapenos, bacon and ranch.

The secret lies in the dough. Patton spent five years perfecting a 24-hour cold fermentation method. "The dough by itself can stand on its own without any ingredients," Patton said. "It has a little kick of sweetness to it, which I like to point out because it's different."

An Italian trip sparked the vision. "I came back to the States and I was not able to eat regular food for like a week," she said. "The authenticity and the quality of their ingredients was just a whole different standard."

Detroit's Motor City Match program backed the venture with a $60,000 grant. Plans are set for an official launch with city officials when autumn arrives.

The kitchen runs as a family affair, with Patton's aunt Cher Slater joining the team. Walk-in orders are welcome now, while online options are in the works. Quick-cooking roll-through ovens keep the pizzas moving.

The mission stretches past the kitchen. Patton aims to start youth business programs and offer scholarships. "Be careful what you say, because I'm back," she stated about her Detroit return, showing her push to lift up local youth.