I-696 Construction Update: 75% of Eastbound Work Done, Major Detours Still in Place

Construction on I-696's eastbound lanes has hit the three-quarter mark between Southfield's Lahser Road and Royal Oak's I-75 junction. Each day, this $275 million upgrade impacts thousands who must find new paths through Oakland County.

Soon there will be a big shift. Workers will start placing massive concrete beams at Church Street's bridge deck. Brian Travis, a construction engineer for MDOT, says this marks a key turning point.

"We have a ton of concrete that's been paved, we're working on 60 bridges throughout the corridor," Travis said according to to ClickOnDetroit. "So, a lot that's still happening."

Since March 2025, the eastbound shutdown has thrown daily trips into chaos. Commute times have shot up. One driver put it plainly: "What normally would take me 15 minutes takes 30 minutes."

The eastbound side stays closed into 2026. Travis outlined coming shifts for westbound traffic: "At that point, we'll have three lanes maintained and exit ramps to I-75, Woodward, Southfield and Lahser/Telegraph."

The work spans eight miles from I-75 to the Lodge. Crews tackle both pavement fixes and bridge repairs across this stretch. Short sections wrap up fast, while others need months of careful work.