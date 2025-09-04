I-696 Construction Update: 75% of Eastbound Work Done, Major Detours Still in Place
Construction on I-696’s eastbound lanes has hit the three-quarter mark between Southfield’s Lahser Road and Royal Oak’s I-75 junction. Each day, this $275 million upgrade impacts thousands who must find…
Construction on I-696's eastbound lanes has hit the three-quarter mark between Southfield's Lahser Road and Royal Oak's I-75 junction. Each day, this $275 million upgrade impacts thousands who must find new paths through Oakland County.
Soon there will be a big shift. Workers will start placing massive concrete beams at Church Street's bridge deck. Brian Travis, a construction engineer for MDOT, says this marks a key turning point.
"We have a ton of concrete that's been paved, we're working on 60 bridges throughout the corridor," Travis said according to to ClickOnDetroit. "So, a lot that's still happening."
Since March 2025, the eastbound shutdown has thrown daily trips into chaos. Commute times have shot up. One driver put it plainly: "What normally would take me 15 minutes takes 30 minutes."
The eastbound side stays closed into 2026. Travis outlined coming shifts for westbound traffic: "At that point, we'll have three lanes maintained and exit ramps to I-75, Woodward, Southfield and Lahser/Telegraph."
The work spans eight miles from I-75 to the Lodge. Crews tackle both pavement fixes and bridge repairs across this stretch. Short sections wrap up fast, while others need months of careful work.
Fall 2027 marks the finish line for this massive fix. With 60 bridges needing repairs, it stands as one of Oakland County's most complex road projects. The mix of bridge work and fresh pavement aims to give drivers future decades of smooth trips.