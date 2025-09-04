Michigan Estate Near Ann Arbor Goes for Record $12.8m

A 96-acre property near Ann Arbor sold for $12.8 million, breaking records as Michigan's priciest home sale in five years. The main house spans 17,000 square feet, with architectural touches inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Dan Gutfreund of Sotheby's International Realty said that the price shot up from $10 million when buyers asked for extra land. "This is a niche, unique market because you're dealing with less than 1% of the 1% for this type of purchase," Gutfreund said according to Crain's Detroit.

Built in 1994, the house was built by businessman Louis Ferris Jr. He was founder of Great Lakes Central Railroad, and also ran Federated Service Solutions. The land was once part of Domino's Pizza founder Tom Monaghan's holdings.

Brent Flewelling of Reinhart Realtors worked with the local buyers, who he did not name. W. Keith Owen crafted the design of the home, which shows off a grand room with tall cathedral ceilings and rich walnut walls. Two stoves and fridges fill the main kitchen, while a separate catering space features top-end Thermador and Sub-Zero gear.

The house packs entertainment options: a movie room fits 16 people, while a Harley-themed bar sits next to a game space that flows to the pool area. Wine lovers can store 3,703 bottles in the cellar. The main bedroom comes with twin bathrooms, steam shower, whirlpool, and its own small kitchen.

Step outside to find an 11-foot infinity pool, plus a hot tub, pond, and rows of blueberry bushes. Inside, warm marble floors run throughout, backed by five boilers and smart systems.

The high-end market in Michigan keeps growing stronger. "Michigan homes are increasing in value, and we are hitting the $1,000-square-foot cost which brings us more in line with New York, Los Angeles, and Miami," Gutfreund said according to DBusiness.