Montell Jordan Opens Up About Cancer Battle

Montell Jordan may be best known for getting the party started with his 90s anthem “This Is How We Do It,” but now he’s using his voice for something more serious: his health.

The 56-year-old singer appeared on TODAY this week and revealed that, nearly a year after having his prostate removed, cancer was found in his lymph nodes.

"I always imagined I would be telling my prostate cancer story from the other side of prostate cancer because I had a radical prostatectomy surgery. My prostate was removed. There were clear margins," Jordan said. "Close to a year post-prostatectomy, I still need to go back and have additional treatments because it’s [been] detected that there is still cancer."

How He Found Out

Jordan’s cancer was first discovered in early 2024 through a PSA test, which measures Prostate Specific Antigen in the blood. High levels can sometimes signal prostate cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The singer explained that regular screenings over more than a decade helped catch the disease: "I would go regularly to my doctor for screenings, and at that time — we’re talking over a decade ago — most prostate screenings were kind of taboo," he said. "Because I was going and had a history of what my blood levels were like, that’s how they were able to detect it."

A biopsy later upgraded his cancer to stage 2 after showing it was "aggressive." Jordan credits early detection with giving him options. "Early detection is the thing that allows me to have a choice to treat [my cancer] and live and to continue giving myself the best quality of life possible," he told TODAY.

Next Steps in His Treatment

Jordan now faces seven and a half weeks of targeted radiation, plus hormone blockers to slow the cancer’s growth. "It is a seven-and-a-half week interruption of life to make sure that I have a longer life," he explained.

Even while undergoing treatment, Jordan is focused on using his story to break stigma. "Because it deals with manhood," he said, "that is definitely a reason why men don’t talk about it."

Sharing His Journey

Jordan is partnering with the nonprofit Zero Prostate Cancer and plans to document his journey in a film called Sustain, set for release next year. His hope is to give others a guide for navigating the diagnosis.

"I’m trying to give a template for people that get diagnosed with this to ... know they have options available to them," he said. "It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to shake your fist at God. It’s okay to navigate and do what you need to do, but doing nothing is not an option."