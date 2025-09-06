This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 6

Sep. 6 has been an unforgettable date for R&B and hip-hop fans. The influential female rapper, Foxy Brown, was born on this day in 1978. She achieved stardom with her 1996 debut album, Ill Na Na, which went to No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Her follow-up album, Chyna Doll, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard, becoming the second album by a female rapper to do so. Lil Xan was also born on this day in 1996. His 2017 breakout single, “Betrayed,” peaked at No. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100.