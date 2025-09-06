This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 6
Sep. 6 has been an unforgettable date for R&B and hip-hop fans. The influential female rapper, Foxy Brown, was born on this day in 1978. She achieved stardom with her…
Sep. 6 has been an unforgettable date for R&B and hip-hop fans. The influential female rapper, Foxy Brown, was born on this day in 1978. She achieved stardom with her 1996 debut album, Ill Na Na, which went to No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Her follow-up album, Chyna Doll, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard, becoming the second album by a female rapper to do so. Lil Xan was also born on this day in 1996. His 2017 breakout single, “Betrayed,” peaked at No. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This day saw several prominent rappers and duos release groundbreaking records, including:
- 1991: 2nd II None released their eponymous debut album. Praised by the Los Angeles Times for its bouncy beats and clever hooks, it charted at No. 83 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart.
- 2005: AZ dropped his fifth album, A.W.O.L., featuring Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and Bounty Killer. It reached No. 73 on the Billboard 200 and No. 10 on the Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2018: YoungBoy Never Broke Again released the EP, 4Loyalty, under his Never Broke Again imprint and Atlantic Records. It debuted at No. 97 on the Billboard 200.
- 2019: Hip-hop duo EARTHGANG dropped their major-label debut album, Mirrorland. Featuring guest appearances from Young Thug, Kehlani, and T-Pain, it charted at No. 40 on the Billboard 200.
- 2019: Post Malone released his third album, Hollywood's Bleeding, debuting atop the Billboard 200 and becoming the sixth best-selling album of 2020. It was nominated for Album of the Year at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, although it ultimately lost to Taylor Swift's Folklore.
Cultural Milestones
These iconic cultural moments in the hip-hop and R&B world occurred on Sep. 6:
- 1994: Brandy debuted on the music scene with her smash single, “I Wanna Be Down.” Widely considered her defining song, it topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for four weeks and went to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2008: T.I.'s smash single, “Swagga Like Us,” dropped, featuring Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne. The fifth single from his album Paper Trail, it peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.
Sep. 6 is far from any ordinary date in hip-hop and R&B. This day not only marks the birthdays of several prominent artists, but it has also welcomed many culture-defining records.