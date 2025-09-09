Drake’s ‘Marvin’s Room’ Hits Diamond Status, Becoming His 16th Diamond Single

Drake's 2011 hit "Marvin's Room" just crossed 10 million units in U.S. sales. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded the track its diamond status, making it Drake's 16th single to reach this mark. The rapper now has more Diamond-certified tracks than any other artist ever.

Released as the lead single from his Take Care album, the song continues to draw millions of streams, despite its age. The track's raw appeal on music platforms pushed it past this major milestone.

"Marvin's Room" resonates with many listeners due to its stripped-down sound and raw lyrics. As Hot New Hip Hop noted, "The track redefined confessional songwriting in hip-hop and R&B. Its shadowy production and sparse percussion create a nocturnal, introspective atmosphere, perfectly complementing Drake's raw emotional delivery."

The song revolves around a late-night call to a former lover, mixing vulnerability with bruised ego. The five-time GRAMMY winner casts himself as a narrator, drinking alone while acknowledging his jealousy and regret, with lines like, "F*ck that n***a that you love so bad/ I know you still think about the times we had" and “I'm just saying you could do better/ Tell me, have you heard that lately?"

The news caps off Drake's strong showing in 2025. His fresh track "Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2" just dropped, teaming up with PartyNextDoor and Cash Cobain. His joint album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, hit streams back in February as a Valentine's Day surprise.

Modern listening trends keep older tracks like "Marvin's Room" in the spotlight. These classics now make up most of the music streams in the United States, with playlists and social media trends driving their staying power. Just a short viral clip on TikTok can bring new life to old songs once it picks up a trend.

His ninth studio album, Iceman, is coming soon. While there's no official release date for the project yet, fans are speculating its release before the end of 2025. Two singles, "What Did I Miss?" and a Central Cee feature titled "Which One," are out now.