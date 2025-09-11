Win passes to the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2025!

Hear Ye, Hear Ye! The Royal Court cordially invites you to delight, indulge, gaze, shop, and uncover the wonders that await!

Hark! Cast aside your cares and embark upon a journey through time! In the village of Holly Grove, the 16th Century stirs once more, brimming with a day of revelry fit for a monarch! Over fourscore souls, clad in garments of yore, await your arrival. Witness the thunderous clash of steel as knights engage in a joust, their armor gleaming in the sun.

105.1 The BOUNCE has your FREE tickets to the Michigan Renaissance Festival. Listen for your chance to win or click below and register for a shot at winning tickets!

Mingle with nobles of refined bearing, or rub shoulders with boisterous pirates fresh from the high seas. Fairies with wings of moonlight and elves of nimble step may flit amongst the throng, while hearty peasants go about their daily tasks. Even fearsome Vikings and daring jugglers add to the vibrant tapestry of this bygone era. Come one, come all, to this wondrous day in Holly Grove village!

Michigan Renaissance Festival

Aug. 16th – Sept. 28th, 2025

PLUS Labor Day & Festival Friday, Sept. 26

9am – 7pm • Rain or Shine