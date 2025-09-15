This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 15

Sept. 15 is a significant day for hip-hop and R&B enthusiasts. It hosted many important moments, including the birth of CyHi Da Prynce, who received five GRAMMY Award nominations for Best Rap Song. Other hip-hop artists born on Sept. 15 include Chicago native Bump J and "Sloppy Seconds" rapper Watsky.

This day also saw the release of Foxy Brown's "Get Me Home," the lead single from her debut album, Ill Na Na, in 1996, along with Kehlani's "Alter," the lead single from the R&B singer's third studio album, Blue Water Road, in 2021.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

As a hip-hop and R&B fan, you may be familiar with these tracks and albums released on Sept. 15:

2017: R&B singer Music Soulchild dropped Feel the Real, an album exploring themes of love and heartbreak. While it peaked at No. 126 on the U.S. Billboard 200, several singles from the collection achieved more success, such as "Start Over," which reached No. 11 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart.

2021: Tems released If Orange Was A Place. The extended play garnered the praise of major publications, such as Rolling Stone and Pitchfork. It peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard World Albums chart and bagged the Headies Award in 2022 for Best R&B Album.

2023: Rod Wave dropped Nostalgia. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, making it the artist's third No. 1 album. All 18 tracks charted on the Billboard Hot 100, highlighting the rapper's popularity.

2023: Sleepy Hallow dropped Boy Meets World, featuring contributions from several well-known artists, including Doechii. The album entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 17, and many critics praised its lyrical content and production.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These unforgettable events on Sept. 15 united hip-hop and R&B fans:

2024: Sellassie performed at The Virgil in Los Angeles as part of his Conscious Hip Hop Tour, which saw him entertain fans in several cities across the Pacific Northwest region.

2024: Southern Vision Alliance and Oak City Music Collective collaborated to host the R&B/Soul Summer Block Party in Raleigh, North Carolina, featuring various live performances.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Lives were lost on Sept. 15, forever changing the hip-hop and R&B scene:

2012: New Orleans-based R&B singer James "Sugar Boy" Crawford died at the age of 77 after battling an undisclosed illness. One of his tracks, "Jock-A-Mo," was recognized multiple times at the city's Mardi Gras.

2024: Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson's elder brother and one of the members of The Jackson 5, died from a heart attack. Tito also founded the band 3T with his three sons, TJ, Taryl, and Taj.