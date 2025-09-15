Win tickets to a MJR Theatre!
Brought to you by 105.1 The BOUNCE & MJR Theatres Beat the heat and catch the hottest summer blockbusters — on us! 🎟️ Here’s How to Win: 🎧 Listen to…
Brought to you by 105.1 The BOUNCE & MJR Theatres
Beat the heat and catch the hottest summer blockbusters — on us!
🎟️ Here’s How to Win:
🎧 Listen to 105.1 The BOUNCE for your text word to use to register to win
🎉 Winners score MJR passes — perfect for a summer or fall movie night out
From action-packed adventures to family favorites, 105.1 The BOUNCE and MJR Theatres have your summer movie hookup.
👉 Stay tuned, stay cool, and don’t miss your shot to win — only on 105.1 The BOUNCE!
Register below for your chance to win MJR Passes!
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday September 15, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday September 19, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday September 22, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here: Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce