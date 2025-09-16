Drake Reaches Out to Streamer After Song Gets Leaked from New Album

A track from the upcoming Iceman album appeared online Saturday night. The incident pushed Drake to contact streamer Adin Ross about the unexpected release.

"I don't even know who the f**k those kids are. Are you crazy?" Drake said in his recorded talk with Ross on September 13. Two streamers had played the unreleased music during their broadcast.

The track mentions the San Antonio Spurs and Kawhi Leonard. Some listeners think these lines take aim at ex-Toronto Raptors player DeMar DeRozan, as noted by HotNewHipHop.

When Ross tried to play the leaked song during their call, Drake cut him off. "I don't even know what the f**k you guys are talking about," he stated, according to Complex.

At the time, Drake was in Berlin doing shows with PARTYNEXTDOOR. His Iceman livestreams have given fans early tastes of new songs. These include "That's How I Feel" and a track with Yeat called "Dog House."

The release date is still unknown. Ex-NFL player Johnny Manziel dropped hints about a late October or early November launch, per HipHopDX.

The guest list for Iceman remains secret. The buzz started when Drake wore a jacket with Morgan Wallen's face at his Berlin show on September 11.