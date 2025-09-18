Win Tickets to See MasterChef All-Stars Live at the Fox Theatre!

Detroit food lovers — get ready for an unforgettable night! MasterChef All-Stars Live is coming to the Fox Theatre on October 10th, and 105.1 The BOUNCE wants to send you there. This is your chance to see some of your favorite MasterChef contestants take their skills from the TV screen to the stage — live, in person, and right here in the D.

Imagine the energy of the Fox Theatre buzzing with excitement as top MasterChef stars cook up incredible dishes, face high-pressure challenges, and interact with the audience. You’ll experience the drama, creativity, and passion of the kitchen in a way you’ve never seen before — and you could be right in the middle of it all.

This isn’t just a cooking show. It’s a full night of entertainment, packed with culinary tips, behind-the-scenes stories, and the kind of delicious fun that makes MasterChef a fan favorite. If you’ve ever wanted to see how the heat of the competition feels up close, this is your night.

Here’s why you don’t want to miss this event:

See MasterChef All-Stars LIVE on stage at Detroit’s iconic Fox Theatre

Watch live cooking challenges and audience participation moments you can't get anywhere else

Hear behind-the-scenes stories from the show straight from the chefs themselves

Register below for your chance to win FREE tickets to this exclusive event



This is your shot to turn an ordinary October night into something unforgettable — and 105.1 The BOUNCE is making it easy.

🎟 Register To Win Below for your chance to score FREE tickets to MasterChef All-Stars Live, and keep listening to 105.1 The BOUNCE for more chances to win.