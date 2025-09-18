Win Tickets to See MGK’s Lost Americana Tour at Pine Knob!

Detroit — get ready for a night you won’t forget. MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) is bringing his Lost Americana Tour to Pine Knob Music Theatre on June 16, 2026, and 105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to be there!

This is your opportunity to experience MGK live, performing the tracks that made him one of music’s most versatile and electrifying artists. Whether you’ve been rocking with him since his early hip-hop days or discovered him through his genre-blending hits, this tour is a celebration of his entire career.

And that’s not all — he’s bringing along Wiz Khalifa and Mod Sun as special guests, making this an unforgettable night of music under the stars at one of Michigan’s most iconic venues.

Picture it: a summer night at Pine Knob, thousands of fans singing along, the bass thumping through the warm air, and MGK commanding the stage with his signature energy. From his hard-hitting anthems to his emotional ballads, every moment will be one to remember.

Here’s why you don’t want to miss this show:

See MGK live on his highly anticipated Lost Americana Tour

on his highly anticipated Lost Americana Tour Special guests Wiz Khalifa and Mod Sun will set the vibe with their own fan favorites

will set the vibe with their own fan favorites Feel the energy of Pine Knob — one of the best live music venues in Michigan

— one of the best live music venues in Michigan Register below for your chance to win FREE tickets to this must-see event

This is more than a concert — it’s a night to connect with thousands of fans who share your love for live music, energy, and lyrics that hit hard.

🎤 Register To Win Below for your shot at FREE tickets to MGK’s Lost Americana Tour — and keep listening to 105.1 The BOUNCE for even more chances to win!