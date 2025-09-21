Step into a world of enchantment and imagination at Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village — Michigan's premier outdoor October celebration, showcased in the bewitching setting of the village after hours.

From lantern-lit streets and glowing jack-o'-lantern paths to shadowy historic homes and spellbinding tales, bring your family and friends for an evening where autumn lore mingles with things that go bump in the night.

Encounter more than 50 costumed characters — from the Headless Horseman and the Grim Reaper to Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan and other childhood hallmarks — alongside dramatic literary vignettes, live musical performances, fall treats and village-wide lighting and sound effects that grow spookier as twilight falls.

Drawing from centuries of harvest customs, Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village blends the spirited charm of 18th- and 19th-century traditions with the wonder, magic and mischief of the season. Designed to delight visitors of all ages, this one-of-a-kind program conjures a memory-making evening for all.

Enhance your visit with add-on experiences like the Hallowe'en Express — a fan-favorite train ride that winds along a ghoulish and surprising journey through Greenfield Village. Or indulge in seasonal dining packages like Hallowe'en Fairy Tale Feast, Eagle Tavern Harvest Supper, and new this year for guests 21 and older — All Hallows Dinner at Stand 44.

Join us for our 45th season of Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village ... if you dare.

