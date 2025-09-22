Win Tickets to See 98 Degrees Live at The Fisher Theatre!

Get ready for a night of smooth harmonies and iconic hits — 98 Degrees is coming to The Fisher Theatre on Friday, November 29th, and 105.1 The BOUNCE wants to send you to the show for free!

The multi-Platinum, Grammy-nominated vocal group — Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre — are bringing their legendary sound to Detroit for an unforgettable evening. With over 15 million albums sold worldwide and more than a billion streams across all platforms, 98 Degrees has been a cornerstone of pop and R&B for more than two decades.

Imagine sitting in the historic Fisher Theatre, surrounded by fans singing along to classics like The Hardest Thing, Because of You, and I Do (Cherish You). Add in their chart-topping collaboration with Mariah Carey, Thank God I Found You, and their beloved holiday music, and you’ve got a concert that will have you on your feet from start to finish.

This is your chance to experience a night of nostalgia, energy, and incredible vocal talent — all in one of Detroit’s most iconic venues.

Here’s what you can expect from the show:

Live performances of all your favorite 98 Degrees hits

of all your favorite 98 Degrees hits Stunning harmonies from one of the most celebrated vocal groups of the late ‘90s and early 2000s

from one of the most celebrated vocal groups of the late ‘90s and early 2000s A one-night-only experience that blends R&B, pop, and pure vocal magic

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this special night with one of the most beloved groups in pop history.

Register To Win Below for your shot at a pair of FREE tickets to 98 Degrees at The Fisher Theatre on November 29th.