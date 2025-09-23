Free Bikes 4 Kidz Plan On Giving Away Thousands of Bikes in Metro Detroit

Below angle view of kids in helmets who hold their bikes and stand on path

The annual bike giveaway from Free Bikes 4 Kidz is scheduled for September 27th at multiple locations throughout Metro Detroit.

In 2024 the organization gave away more than 2,500 bikes to kids in need in our area. The group is hoping that the 2025 giveaway will be even bigger. Check out the highlight video from last years giveaways.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz is a volunteer organization that collects used bikes and refurbishes them so they can have a second life with a kid in need. The volunteers work year-round collecting bikes, but the fall is their main collection period. In an Instagram post, they described the importance of the fall collection drives saying:

We depend on the bike collection in the fall to provide the inventory that we will refurbish over the next 10 weeks and give to under-resourced kids in Detroit before the holidays.

If you have an old bike that you would like to donate, the drop off day is September 27th, from 9a to 2p. The drop off locations can be found on the map below.

If you don't have an old bike, but would still like to help out, there are plenty of opportunities. You can volunteer to help collect, clean, or refurbish the bikes here. If you would like to contribute financially to Bikes 4 Kidz, you can do that here.