Kid Cudi Drops 13-Minute ‘Mr. Miracle’ Short Film, Co-Starring LaKeith Stanfield

GRAMMY award-winner Scott Mescudi, known professionally as Kid Cudi, released a 13-minute short film titled Mr. Miracle on September 19th, co-starring LaKeith Stanfield. Made for the thirteenth song on his August 2025 album Free, the music video highlights Mescudi's growing interest in writing and directing, with "Mr. Miracle" being the third such visual song for the album.

At the Tribeca Film Festival, the short film for "Neverland" kicked off the album's run. Ti West, known for his spine-chilling films, took charge with backing from Monkeypaw Productions. Next came the music video for "Grave," with visuals by Samuel Bayer, known for music videos like Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and The Cranberries' "Zombie."

This work builds on Mescudi's long and decorated discography. The track "Day 'N' Nite (Nightmare)" from his 2009 debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, earned RIAA Certified Diamond status, making it the first hip-hop album from the 2000s with multiple diamond singles. His 2024 album Insano shot into Billboard's Top 20, and the artist beefed it up even further with Insano: Nitro Mega, a new version boasting fresh tracks.

"I am definitely going to direct more short films in the future," Mescudi told Billboard on the topic of his expansion into visual media. "I just finished writing my next one. It's a really beautiful, heartwarming, funny short that I feel like a lot of people will connect with — a lot of my fans will connect with it. It's a powerful piece and I can't wait for you all to see that."

As for the Mr. Miracle short film, Mescudi calls it a love letter to his fans. "I wanted this to be a love letter to my fans because they're part of the reason I'm in this place of peace I'm in right now," he told Billboard. "They never left me lonely, they have always been there."